10 Puppies Confirmed Dead As 15 Rescue Dogs Shot By Australian Council

10 puppies are among a number of dogs to have been killed as a result of Australia’s coronavirus restrictions.

The dogs were shot dead by Bourke Shire Council in New South Wales (NSW), sparking outrage across the country.

Initially, the number of dogs killed was unreported, but it has since come to light that 15 were killed, 10 of which were puppies.

As of early August, there were five dogs in the council’s pound, using up all five of their holding pens. One of the dogs then had a litter of 14, four of which died.

The council has claimed the killings were done to prevent volunteers travelling to the Cobar-based shelter to pick them up.

It also alleged that the animals shot had been in the pound well past the time required under the Companion Animal Act.

The Office of Local Government, a government watchdog, told The Sydney Morning Herald:

The council decided to take this course of action to protect its employees and community, including vulnerable Aboriginal populations, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

‘The town is in a tenuous situation at the moment with COVID. Positive cases are on the increase. Council is being very careful with people entering Bourke. The majority of council staff have been stood down to avoid the virus spreading further in the community,’ the statement continued.

According to data, as of yesterday evening, August 22, there were seven reported COVID cases in Bourke.

Following the dogs’ controversial killings, there were calls for the matter to be investigated, which the RSPCA is now doing.

Announcing the news of its investigation, the animal welfare charity said, ‘This is under investigation for any possible offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979. As it is an active investigation, privacy and legal considerations do not allow us to provide further information.’

Animal Justice Party NSW upper house member Emma Hurst said a distressed member of the community had contacted her last week, having learnt of the dogs impending fate.

Hurst said, ‘This is just absolutely heartbreaking – to think of these lost or abandoned animals not even having a chance to find a loving forever home.’

‘To be clear, there is no health order that requires a council to kill the homeless or lost animals in their care,’ she added.