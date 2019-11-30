104-Year-Old Woman Shoots Deer Dead On Her First Ever Day Of Hunting

WIDNR/Facebook

You would think that having reached the fine old age of 104 years old, Florence Teeters would prefer to spend her days knitting by the fire with a nice cup of tea.

However, the Wisconsin based centenarian has a taste for adventure and has just become the oldest person in the state ever to get a gun deer license and shoot a deer.

The mother-of-five apparently became interested in hunting after watching her son out shooting in Price County last year. Determined to have a crack at it herself, Florence applied for a hunting licence just before the start of deer hunting season.

Embarking on such a physically demanding pursuit at 104 would be impressive in itself. However, Florence has turned out to be a complete natural, wowing hunters half her age.

Intrepid Florence – who reportedly has also tried zip-lining – managed to kill a buck on her very first hunting trip with her youngest son Bill, showing remarkable skill.

Speaking with NBC15, Bill said:

I took mom out to the blind this year. I had a nice chair for her and it was nice and warm. A little after 4pm, a buck shows up about 30 yards away. I tapped her on the knee and I pointed. She nodded and smiled and was real quiet. Then she took the shot! She wanted to go hunting because she wanted to experience the part of being out in the stand with the boys. She likes the idea of being out in the woods.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has since dedicated a post to Florence on their Facebook page, confirming her position as the ‘oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer’:

Florence Teeters is 100% that deer hunter. This mother of five got her first buck on her first hunting trip ever this year. Did we mention she’s 104-years-old? But who’s counting – She sure isn’t. And yep, DNR confirms Florence Teeters is the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.

Whatever your personal views are on hunting, there’s no doubt Florence is a jaw-droppingly impressive woman whose record proves it’s never too late to uncover hidden talents.

