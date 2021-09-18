1,300 Students Evacuated From School Following False Widow Spider Sighting

We have today found a false widow spider in school. Some of you may remember this has happened in the past.

Pest control are on their way and the area is isolated, but to be cautious we would recommend that your child is collected as soon as you are able for years 8, 9 and 10.

Year 12 and 13 will be dismissed with consent. We will keep year 7 in school in a separate building away from the spider sighting.