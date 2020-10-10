1,400 Pound Bear Named After A Plane Wins Fat Bear Week exploreorg/Twitter

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… the winner of Fat Bear Week 2020 has been announced, and he’s so chonky he’s actually been named after a plane.

Bear 747 – yes, like the jumbo jet – was named the winner following an intense week of voting in the competition, which takes place every year to rank the brown bears roaming Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve.

For the last few months, more than 2,200 bears in the park have been piling on the pounds in preparation for hibernation. Fat Bear Week sees the 12 fattest bears entered into brackets, ready to go head to head to see who is truly the fattest of them all.

As the National Park Service puts it, it’s all about ‘survival of the fattest’. It came down to two huge beasts, 747 and Chunk, but ultimately 747 was crowned winner on Tuesday, October 6, with an estimated weight of more than 1,400lbs.

Katmai park rangers assured that 747 was a worthy winner, commenting:

This year he really packed on the pounds, looking like he was fat enough to hibernate in July and yet continuing to eat until his belly seemed to drag along the ground by late September.

The Brooks River in Katmai park is a prime place for brown bears to feast on salmon, and this year conditions were better than ever for the animals. Naomi Doak, a media ranger at Katmai, said there was a record salmon run in the river, while the coronavirus outbreak meant there were far fewer people hanging around.

Doak said there are normally around 500 visitors a day to the park, but this year there were only around 50 to 100 per day, The Guardian reports.

She commented:

The combination of the big salmon run and fewer people, this has really handed the river to the bears.

Now that they’ve fattened themselves up, the bears can settle into hibernation, during which time they can lose a third of their body weight. See you soon, 747!

