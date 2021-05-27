20 Golden Retrievers Rescued From Meat Markets Have Found Homes

ABC15

A team dedicated to rescuing homeless dogs has successfully rehomed 20 golden retrievers that were saved from meat markets.

Since 2005, Golden Rescue South Florida has been committed to finding new homes for abandoned golden retrievers and golden mixes, and in that time they’ve found forever homes for more than 2,000 dogs.

Usually, Golden Rescue only deals with dogs in South Florida, where the nonprofit group is based. However, late last year they decided they had to make an exception and ‘expanded their Mission to include the rescue of 20 Goldens from China in December, 2020.’

ABC15

The decision came after the group saw the ‘horrendous conditions these dogs face in China.’ The rescue mission was six months in the making, set back by delays and mechanical issues, but fortunately the group were eventually able to bring 20 goldens from China to Florida to avoid meat markets and find new homes.

Kristine Menerva, the rescue coordinator, told WSVN: ‘With the help of the Taiwan [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals], PETA, the China rescue that we’ve been working with, TCA, another organization in Chicago, we all came together and the dogs were fed, and they were given water and constantly 24-hour care while they were held up in their facility.’

According to officials with Golden Rescue, the efforts to bring the dogs to the US came about after a rescue centre in China got in touch with them and asked for help. Six months later, the group were finally able to rehome the dogs with new, loving owners.

ABC15

‘This is the happiest day in 2020 for me,’ said Katie Brown, one of the first owners to rehome a golden retriever. ‘The fact that we’ve been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it’s been such a long journey, and to have her here, it means everything. It truly is making our year.’

Not all the dogs were rehomed straight away, however, but a few months later, the dogs have all been rehomed with families in Florida.

New adopters met this weekend, May 23, at the Lilac Street Dog Park in Palm Beach after an anxious wait to meet their four-legged friends.

Tracey Griffis, one of the new owners, told ABC15: ‘You just know that you are giving them such a much better life and a much better experience than they would have had.’

Lisa Hodgson, vice president of Golden Rescue South Florida, added: ‘Their lives change 180 degrees from being tortured and horrifyingly treated and abandoned and abused and neglected to being loved and adored.’

