350 Dogs In Christmas Jumpers Break World Record For Biggest Gathering Of Dogs In Christmas Jumpers

BorrowMyDoggy/Save The Children

If the idea of dogs in Christmas jumpers wasn’t great enough, Save the Children and BorrowMyDoggy teamed up together over the weekend to break the world record for the most pooches put together wearing their festive outfits.

A whopping 350 humanitarian hounds came together in Battersea Park, London, on Saturday, December 7, with the dogs and their humans coming from all over to take part.

From Labradors and Spaniels to Boxers and Dachshunds, there was a large array of festive four-legged friends in attendance at the project for charity.

The pooches sported several different outfits including Santa suits, knitted jumpers and Rudolph hoodies.

BorrowMyDoggy/Save The Children

The previous record was also broken by Save The Children and BorrowMyDoggy’s event in 2017 where 300 dogs came together, meaning this year they’ve gone on to break their own world record.

Compared to their previous attempt two years ago, the weather appeared to be much more in the attendees’ favour on Saturday – because no one likes being cold and wet, do they?

Save the Children spokesperson Gabrielle Taylor said:

“A huge thank you to every dog and owner who helped us break the world record for most dogs in Christmas jumpers. We are so grateful to BorrowMyDoggy and all the adorable pooches who wore their festive knits to support Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. This is the second time we’ve broken the world record, and we can’t believe that we got even more humans and hounds involved this year! It’s a really fun, festive way to raise awareness of important issues. Money raised through Christmas Jumper Day could help Save the Children bring essentials like healthcare, education, protection and food to the millions of children around the world who are missing out on the most basic support.”

BorrowMyDoggy/Save The Children

The event comes less than a week before the Save The Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 13, where the charity asks people to wear their own festive wear to raise money for the humanitarian work the charity does over the year.

To take part all you have to do is stick on a fabulously festive knit, sign up and donate £2 to Save the Children at christmasjumperday.org. You can also donate by texting DOGS to 70050. You’ll be billed £2 plus standard rate text message.

I mean, it has been said that the best way to spread Christmas cheer, is bringing 350 dogs together all in festive gear.

