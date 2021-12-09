unilad
40 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Contest After Botox Injections Discovery

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Dec 2021 18:07
40 Camels Disqualified From Beauty Contest After Botox Injections Discovery

Dozens of camels have been disqualified from a Saudi Arabian beauty competition after it emerged that their looks had been enhanced via Botox injections and other such cosmetic procedures.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an annual pageant where breeders present some of the most beautiful camels in the country, all competing for a prize of $66 million. The lucky winner is determined based on factors such as head shape, neck, humps, dress and posture.

In accordance with contest rules, Botox injections, facelifts and other such cosmetic surgeries are strictly forbidden. However, this year, more than 40 camels have been disqualified altogether following the biggest ever crackdown by authorities in the competition’s history.

Camels

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on this mass disqualification on Wednesday, December 8, as per the Associated Press.

The monthlong festival takes place in the desert northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the aim of preserving the animal’s role in the heritage of the country.

By using ‘specialised and advanced’ technology to detect any cheating, authorities found that dozens of breeders had cosmetically altered their camels.

Such fouls included stretching the lips and noses of their camels, using hormones to pump up muscles, injecting heads and lips with Botox to make them more prominent, inflating body parts with rubber bands and using fillers as face relaxers.

Camels

The SPA report stated that ‘the club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels’, adding that organisers would ‘impose strict penalties on manipulators’.

Back in 2018, 12 camels were disqualified from the Miss Camel beauty contest after it was discovered they’d been injected with Botox.

Commenting on the competition at the time, as per Sky News, head judge Fawzan al-Madi said:

Only people who have the financial ability can compete on the rare and beautiful camels. They pay prices up to seven million riyals (£1.3m) or even more, I do not want to exaggerate.

But it depends on how rare the camel is. The rarer the camel is, the more the competing bidders are, the higher the price becomes.

Camel breeding is big business in Saudi Arabia, making up a multimillion-dollar industry. Other such events take place up and down the kingdom.

