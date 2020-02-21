46,000-Year-Old Frozen Bird So Well Preserved Scientists Thought It ‘Died Yesterday’

The study deals with radiocarbon dating and a genomic analysis on what is likely the first-ever discovered frozen bird from the last Ice Age.

No autopsy has been done but I think we can conclude its death likely wasn’t violent and it must have been frozen relatively quickly because otherwise it falls apart.

I’m pretty sure we also sexed it and it’s a female which is also a little fun fact but we’re not entirely sure what we’re going to do with that information.

We haven’t discussed giving it a formal name but within our circle we call it ‘Icebird’ because it was found frozen.