7-Year-Old Pug Dexter Gets Extravagant Funeral For Being A Good Boy

Tim Beville Jr./Facebook

Dexter, a seven-year-old pug, recently passed away. For a lifetime of being a good boy, his owner gave him an amazing funeral.

Tim Beville Jr., a pastor and preacher from Allentown, Pennsylvania, lost his dog to an undisclosed illness on April 27. He was also known as Bruiser, and was born to the late Galaxy and Leinda Rockmore, before moving in with his owner at nine weeks old.

Tim Beville Jr./Facebook

After his death, Tim wasn’t willing to give Dexter a simple burial, or leave him for the vets to cremate. Instead, he organised an ornate funeral to properly say goodbye to his good boy.

While it’s not clear how many people attended the funeral, Tim wrote on his Facebook page: ‘Thank you to everyone that came out tonight to say goodbye to Dexter! The love is so appreciated! Run Free Dexter!’

Photos show the set-up of the funeral, with Dexter placed in an open casket. He had a blue bowtie attached to his collar and his head resting on a chew toy.

Tim Belville Jr./Facebook

One user commented: ‘As a fellow pup parent, I’m very sorry for the loss of Dexter! I truly know what you’re going through … BUT you may have started something EXTRAORDINARY… In Loving Memory.’

‘From the moment he came home, he slept every night next to me until he got sick in February and for the first time in his life he spent four days in the hospital. When he came [home] after that he NEVER left my side again,’ Tim wrote.

He added: ‘We are heartbroken that he is gone, but so very thankful for the seven years of laughter and joy that he brought to our lives.’

