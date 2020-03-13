9-Year-Old Girl Starts Organisation To Save The Lives Of Unwanted Pet Pigs
A third-grade girl is on a mission to save the lives of pigs after making the grim discovery that many people surrender having them as pets when they grow bigger than expected.
Alaina Holdread took home her own pet pig, Daisy, in 2017. But, while the family were told she would stay tiny, two years later, the newest addition to the family weighed 150 pounds.
In fact, many pig owners find themselves in similar situation as a result of breeders misinforming buyers, just so they can make money.
Speaking to Good Morning America, nine-year-old Alaina explained:
I started learning about all of the myths that are out there about potbelly pigs, like they will stay teacup size and they make good apartment pets.
This is not true, and a lot of people get rid of their pig once they figure this out.
After learning about this, Alaina told her mum, Betty Holdread, that she wanted to start an organisation in a bid to save the pigs.
That’s when Pink for Pigs was launched – an organisation that sees Alaina selling handmade pig-themed accessories, before donating the proceeds to pig shelters.
In her spare time, the animal lover visits pigs living at sanctuaries and has even sponsored one in her own area.
Pink for Pigs has now filed to become a 501(c)(3) organisation in their home state, which would officially make it a non-profit organisation and therefore exempt from federal income tax.
Alaina explained:
After bringing Daisy home, we learned more horror stories (on Facebook) that breeders tell them they make good apartment pets – not the case.
The rescues are flooded with pigs. They’re being euthanised every single day because they’re in dog shelters, things like that.
Fortunately, Alaina’s family home is just big enough to care for and keep Daisy as a pet.
The nine-year-old’s sponsored pet, Mozy, is one of 52 pigs living at Smiggy’s Safe Haven and Sanctuary in Dowagiac, Michigan.
Christy Guipe, who owns the 6.5 acre sanctuary, said she’s constantly inundated with requests to take on more pigs.
She told GMA:
We need people like [Alaina] to sponsor these pigs, otherwise all the financial responsibility is on us.
Most were surrendered by families who were told they’d make good pets. The owners, they cry when they hand over the pig, but then they’re gone.
It’s not illegal. It’s just people take them home, but they’re not zoned for them.
Alaina said that she loves all pigs, because they have feelings, ‘just like us,’ adding:
They are just my passion and I just want to help save pigs’ lives. Part of what I do is educate the public about pigs so people can make better decisions.
To check out Alaina’s incredible organisation, head to the Pink for Pigs Facebook page.
