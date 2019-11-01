A Bee Has Become An Influencer For A Very Important Reason

SWNS

The internet is awash with so called ‘influencers’. There doesn’t really seem to be any requirements to being one, other than having enough of an Instagram following to manipulate people into buying products that will inevitably collect rust on a shelf.

That being said, I’m sure there are some who use their influence for good. To make the world a better place; or at least the social media world a little bit better.

However, none, and I mean none, will come close to the hierarchical dominance that this bee is producing across the ‘gram.

Affectionately called B it boasts a following of 117,000, showing off its travels to places across the world. At first glance it may seem pointless and a gross waste of time, however there’s an important reason to this honey-making, coolness personified, flying insect.

The account was set up by Fondation de France, an independent administrative agency that helps to stimulate the growth of private philanthropy in France.

You won’t be catching B trying on cleavage showing bikinis, selling teeth whitening kits or Boomeranging their way to any TV reality shows, but instead helping the future of bees.

We already told you that bees are the most important living thing on Earth, due to 70% of the world’s agriculture depending on them. Sadly, according to Friends of the Earth, since 1900 the UK has lost 13 species of bees, and many more are at risk.

Despite their importance, their quite frankly shocking decline and the awareness surrounding it, bees are now an endangered species, with recent studies showing a dramatic decline in the insects’ numbers; almost 90% of the bee population has disappeared in the past few years.

@bee_nfluencer’s aim is to have companies pay money to have their products featured on the account, with all funds raised going towards ‘actions considered as the most fundamental and urgent in the protection of all species of bees.’

Basically, the more of you that bask in the unrivalled greatness of B’s magnificence, the more money goes to the future of bees, thus meaning the world’s a better place. Capiche?

Fondation de France says in a statement on its website:

It is often thought that the disappearance of bees only concerns bees. Far from it. Bees are a fundamental pillar of our ecosystem, our food, and our global economic system. Protecting bees means protecting the planet, but also humankind.

Why are you still here? Go and follow the account, God dammit.

