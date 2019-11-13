Abandoned ‘Unicorn’ Puppy With Tail Growing From Head Rescued From Cold

An incredibly unique puppy, described as a ‘magical unicorn’ thanks to the tail growing from its head, is said to be ‘doing great’ after being rescued from the freezing cold.

The fact that the tail is growing out of his head might sound off-putting, but I think one look into this dog’s adorable eyes will be enough to convince you that a pup with two tails is even cuter than a pup with one.

Missouri-based rescue organisation Mac’s Mission found the little dog wandering outside in the freezing cold with another, older dog last week. The golden dog was struggling with a foot injury, but the rescuers were most shocked by the little growth protruding from between the puppy’s eyes.

Check out a video of him playing here:

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but unfortunately the second tail doesn’t wag.

The organisation shared a picture of the dog on Facebook, explaining they had named him ‘Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn’ in honour of his unique appearance.

Yesterday, November 12, staff at Mac’s Mission took Narwhal to the vet in an attempt to find out why he had a second tail. An x-ray revealed the growth isn’t connected to anything, meaning it has ‘no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!’, the rescuers explain.

As a result, a vet said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed.

Mac’s Mission said the growth doesn’t appear to bother Narwhal, and a video of the pup showed him running around enthusiastically, looking every bit like your average, one-tailed doggo.

The rescuers said:

The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.

Someone is not super thrilled about the vet. I tried telling Narwhal it wasn’t scary to get xrays. Love,MacaroniBigBro Posted by Mac the pitbull on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Though Narwhal will be in need of a forever home at some point in the future, the organisation have decided to keep hold of him for the time being to allow him to grow a bit more and ensure the tail doesn’t become a hindrance.

Photos of the adorable pup have since been shared far and wide, helping to raise awareness for the work of Mac’s Mission.

Staff shared a message from Narwhal in response to his newfound fame, writing:

It’s me Narwhal!! I don’t understand what viral is but my foster mama said my story being viral helps ALL our special needs dogs here at the Mission. You are welcome. I am super excited for being the poster child for ‘special is awesome’. Sleep tight, k thanks, Narwhally.

It’s me Narwhal!! I don’t understand what viral is but my foster mama said my story being viral helps ALL our special… Posted by Mac the pitbull on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The rescuers describe Narwhal as ‘pretty much the most unique amazing example’ of the work they do, and explained how thankful they are to be part of the dog’s journey.

Narwhal is certainly one special pup!

