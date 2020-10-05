Abused Elephants Forced To Perform Cruel Tricks At Zoo Rescued by Sanctuary
A pair of performing elephants who have spent their lives performing cruel tricks at a Thai zoo have finally been rescued.
Tang Mo and San Mueang have spent years at Phuket Zoo, forced to ‘rave’ to music, ‘play’ musical instruments and perform an array of tricks for tourists’ amusement, whether it’s dancing or throwing basketballs.
With the zoo facing closure due to the current pandemic, the two animals have been rescued by the Save Elephant Foundation. They’ve since been transported to Elephant Nature Park (ENP), a 250-acre jungle reserve in Chiang Mai, where they’ll have freedom for life.
In the video below, you can see the elephants performing and enjoying their newfound freedom at the sanctuary:
Tang Mo, the adult elephant, was just two years old when she was taken to the zoo more than two decades ago. San Mueang, a teenage elephant, was only three years old when he was taken from his mother.
Three times a day, the pair would perform for audiences, all under the threat of a sharp ‘bullhook’. When they weren’t entertaining, they’d be chained to concrete flooring in a small enclosure, where onlookers could see the animals swaying repeatedly in distress, this is reportedly a sign of a psychological condition dubbed ‘zoochosis’.
Initially, ENP only had enough money to rescue Tang Mo. However, as news emerged of an opportunity to save San Mueang, the park managed to raise enough funds to return to the zoo and pick up the other elephant.
ENP’s Ry Emmerson said the pairs’ reunion at the sanctuary was beautiful, adding:
It has been incredible to see Tang Mo and San Mueng reunite in the safety of their new sanctuary home. As the two have spent the majority of their lives at the zoo, the transition will take time. We believe in the healing, beautiful bond these two share and we can’t wait to see them enjoy the rest of their lives together as they remember what it feels like to be an elephant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left Thailand bankrupt of its most crucial source of revenue, tourism. This has had a direct effect on Thailand’s elephants leaving them in a very precarious situation facing lack of daily needs such as food and care.
Phuket Zoo has attracted intense criticism over the years, particularly concerning a baby elephant nicknamed Dumbo, who was part of performances with San Mueang and Tang Mo.
More than 200,000 people called for his release, citing concerns over his ‘skeletal’ body. Unfortunately, Dumbo’s back legs broke beneath him and he later passed away. The zoo didn’t realise his legs were broken for three days.
With the country facing mass zoo closures due to the pandemic, ENP has experienced a sudden influx of elephants. However, without revenue from paying volunteers and day guests, they are now seeking donations to help support their own rescues and to bring food and resources to as many elephants as possible.
Emmerson added: ‘Since COVID-19 hit, we have stepped in to support almost 2,000 elephants with their daily needs. This has only been possible thanks to the incredible support we have received from around the world.’
To find out more about the Save Elephant Foundation and how to donate, click here.
