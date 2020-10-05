Abused Elephants Forced To Perform Cruel Tricks At Zoo Rescued by Sanctuary

It has been incredible to see Tang Mo and San Mueng reunite in the safety of their new sanctuary home. As the two have spent the majority of their lives at the zoo, the transition will take time. We believe in the healing, beautiful bond these two share and we can’t wait to see them enjoy the rest of their lives together as they remember what it feels like to be an elephant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Thailand bankrupt of its most crucial source of revenue, tourism. This has had a direct effect on Thailand’s elephants leaving them in a very precarious situation facing lack of daily needs such as food and care.