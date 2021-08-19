Activist Facing Up To Life In Prison Says Punishment ‘Will Never Compare’ To Horror Faced By Animals

leahdoellinger/Instagram

Leah Doellinger is set to go to court this month to face serious charges related to her protests for animal rights, but while the threat of jail time is a horrific concept for many, for Leah it has become a common consequence of her actions.

Since beginning her fight in 2016, activist and Meat the Victims founder Leah has faced a total of 26 charges, with her latest including charges of ‘Entering or being in premises and committing indictable offences; Possession of things used in connection with unlawful entry; Contravening order about device information from a digital device and General biosecurity obligation offence provision.’

Depending on the outcome of the case, Leah is liable to be sentenced to life in prison as a maximum, while the minimum she could expect to receive is conviction and a suspended sentence, according to her barrister and lawyer.

Either way, it’s a daunting prospect for a 31-year-old looking to establish a career as a dietician, but no matter what punishments she may face, Leah is determined not to give up.

Speaking to UNILAD, the activist explained that she continues her fight because she ‘cannot bare to live in this world while others suffer at the hands and wallets of my species.’

Through her movement Meat the Victims, Leah and other activists aim to expose the horrific treatment many animals are subject to in the food industry by breaking into farms, rescuing animals and sharing footage of the scenes they uncover.

Leah claims animal agriculture has done a ‘brilliant job of hiding and normalising heinous crimes against animals and our beautiful planet’, and argues ‘animal rights have never been taken seriously’.

She commented:

I think the majority forget that we ourselves are animals. Non-human animals feel suffering, pain, love and joy and yet we force them into existence just to condemn them to suffering, violence and murder. We exploit them for entertainment and profit. We rip their hair from their screaming bodies and take the skin from baby calves for clothing and accessories and we torture them in labs.

The activist went on to say she ‘cannot think of anything more evil’ than events stemming from the dairy industry; forcing ‘a woman to fall pregnant over and over again only to drag her child away and kill them, usually by the legal and standard method of blunt force trauma to the head, just so humans can have her child’s milk.’

Having been passionate about animal rights since she was a child, Leah, from Queensland, Australia, organised the first Meat the Victims action which saw 68 activists locked down in one particular animal farm for nine hours, resulting in a police response and ‘the animals’ reality’ being splashed all over mainstream media.

The 31-year-old said she suffers PTSD from what she has seen ‘inside these so-called ‘happy, family farms”, but noted despite her severe anxiety she is able to remember who she is fighting for and use those emotions to take action.

She described one particular location she dubbed a ‘pig abuse facility’, where the mothers were ‘unable to move’ and the piglets’ bodies lay dead in the laneways after being ‘thumped’; a process describing the industry’s legal and standard methods of killing the animals they deem to be waste products.

Though there are legal ways to protest for animal rights, Leah noted that the masses ‘can’t see or hear’ the animals unless activists ‘break the law and show the consumers what they are paying for.’

She claimed ‘animal agriculture, the government and big pharma are all in bed together’ and ‘fund bias research, they pay off their crimes, they control majority of the media, and they silence whistleblowers’, telling UNILAD that by enacting illegal activism with the animals, they will be able to ‘get the animals on the agenda.’

Over the last five years, Leah said she has rescued ‘thousands of animals from abusive facilities all over Australia’, including more than 560 in 2019 alone. She has organised five Meat the Victims actions in her own country, though the movement has become global and resulted in 23 actions in 11 different countries.

She admitted she ‘really [has] no idea what will stop’ her, noting it was her public defiance of the law to rescue animals which ‘created a domino effect of others having the courage to disobey the law, save who they can and share the truth.’

Meat the Victims wants animal rights to be ‘taken seriously’ and for the ‘public to know the truth’, with Leah expressing her belief that ‘in this world the government doesn’t change the laws or shift the paradigm; the people do.’

The activist stressed that humanity needs ‘to take responsibility for the needless violence and cruelty we are paying for’ and ‘leave the animals alone’, adding: ‘They are not an ingredient, they are each somebody. We are born animal lovers, not killers.’

With her court date looming, Leah said simply that whatever happens to her ‘will never compare to the needless violence we force animals to endure.’ On some days, the treatment of animals leaves her feeling ‘so anxious and depressed’ she feels like she ‘just can’t take this world anymore’, but with so many innocent beings still in need of help, the activist is determined to keep on fighting.