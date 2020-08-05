Adopted 14-Year-Old Helps Senior Dogs Find Their Forever Home

Pet Fairy Services

An adopted teenage girl has raised thousands of dollars to help senior dogs find their forever homes.

Advert

14-year-old Meena Kumar was found in a basket on a college campus in Pune, India, at just nine months old, and was later adopted by a couple in Mumbai after a year in an orphanage. Meena and her parents later moved to San Jose, California.

Explaining why she wanted to help the older dogs, the teenager said, ‘I feel like all dogs should get a forever home just like I did.’

Meena Pet Fairy Services

Meena has loved dogs since a very early age. While still in Mumbai, she had watched over a litter of puppies.

Advert

Speaking to TODAY, Meena explained:

My parents tell me the story of when they adopted me at [age] two and they brought me to my grandparents’ apartment in Mumbai. My parents were worried about how to keep me amused in a small place. Thankfully, a dog had laid a litter of puppies, and I used to spend hours every day watching and playing with them.

Her love of dogs continued when she moved to the US, when she began visiting places like the Humane Society and Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. Muttville is a cage-free rescue centre for senior dogs only, which looks to give them a ‘second chance at life’. The centre rescues around 1,000 dogs every year.

Meena Pet Fairy Services

After visiting the centre several times, Meena fell in love with the older dogs but couldn’t volunteer there herself as she was only 12 at the time, and you have to be 17. So, Meena decided to set up her own pet-sitting business called Pet Fairy Services to help raise money for Muttville.

Speaking about the rescue centre, Meena said:

I love visiting Muttville. The dogs may be senior and old, but they’re so friendly and cute, which is why I want to help them. They’re the most gentle and loyal creatures.

Charging $35 a day, Meena, now 14, has successfully raised $7,000 – all of which has been donated to her four-legged friends. Making it even better, Meena’s donation has been doubled after Intel, the company her father works for, has matched her donation, making the grand total an impressive $14,000.

Advert

Meena Pet Fairy Services

On the Pet Fairy Services website, Meena explained what her future plans are.

She said:

Post COVID, I am now interested in finding more ways to improve pet health. Since senior dogs are much older, they need more medical care and attention than other dogs. To complement my pet sitting, I have also been working on pet health education by partnering with Pebble Naturals to provide human-grade low-cost medical supplements to senior dogs.

If you want to personally donate towards the care of the elderly pups at Muttsville, you can do so here.

Good luck to Meena and her business!