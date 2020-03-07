Adorable Black Labrador Puppy That Went Viral For His Wide Smile Finds Forever Home

A rescue dog who smiled hopefully at people that passed by his kennel has finally found his forever family.

Berreaux the puppy was rescued when he was just eight weeks old, when Courtney Wingate, director of the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, spotted the adorable pup at a local animal control centre and knew she had to help him.

The beautiful black Labrador retriever mix is cute as he is, but Berreaux makes sure to go the extra mile to win people over by showing his teeth in what appears to be a heartwarming attempt at a smile.

The Humane Society decided to share a video of Berreaux smiling to its Facebook page in an attempt to find him a home, and the video went viral with over 558,000 views.

Berraux and his smile captured the hearts of many, but there was one person, Hollie King, who knew she couldn’t live without the lovely pup.

Hollie adopted the smiley dog and renamed him Pappy. She told Insider the lovable Labrador is doing great in his new home, though he’s yet to give his new family a glimpse of his cheesy grin.

Hollie explained:

His smile is what drew is into adopting him. So far he hasn’t smiled, not one time. I figured it’s either he’s still trying to get used to us or keeps getting distracted by everything. He really is the sweetest thing ever.

The Humane Society shared a picture of Pappy with his new owners on Facebook:

Though Pappy seems to have taken some time out from showing off his smile, he’s got plenty of other habits to keep him busy as his adoptive mum said he loves spending time watching movies and hanging out with his new owners.

Sarrah Walton, a volunteer at the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, told The Dodo the puppy would tend to break out into a smile when he was told he was a good boy.

She explained:

It’s whenever you’re talking real sweet to him … he gets this smile like he wants something. [It’s] like he’s telling you, ‘Come pet me, come love me’.

Pappy was originally found alongside two other pups, who were named Joe and O. Though Joe has found his forever home, O is still on the hunt for her perfect family.

A representative for the Humane Society told Insider:

Burreaux has been adopted and [he is] in a loving home, but [his sister] O is still looking for her family.

Hopefully someone will snap up O soon and give her a reason to smile, just like Pappy.