unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Adorable Cheetah Cubs ‘Say Hello To The World’ As They Take Their First Steps

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Jan 2020 13:41
Adorable Cheetah Cubs 'Say Hello To The World' As They Take Their First StepsAdorable Cheetah Cubs 'Say Hello To The World' As They Take Their First StepsSWNS

A group of cheetah cubs were spotted exploring their territory as they took their first steps out into the wild. 

Advert

The photos were taken by wildlife photographer Paul Mahagi, who waited for days in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park hoping to catch a glimpse of the cubs.

Thankfully his patience paid off, and after hiding in a bush for hours on end in the sweltering heat he finally spotted the week-old cubs.

Cheetah cubs take their first stepsCheetah cubs take their first stepsSWNS

The little animals were mostly covered in spots, as is typical of their species, though they had long, pale, fluffy fur along the length of their backs; a telltale sign of their young age.

Advert

According to Big Cat Rescue, the long fur helps to camouflage the cubs as they walk through high grass behind their mother. The feature begins to fade after three months, but remains visible at two years of age.

Though the cubs will eventually grow to become the fastest animals on the planet, Mahagi caught them taking things slowly as they tested their legs and walked for the first time.

Cheetah cubs taking first stepsCheetah cubs taking first stepsSWNS

One photo shows the youngsters looking around curiously, while another shows one of the creatures stretching out its back and baring its jaws to the world.

Mahagi was delighted to have spotted the cubs and is convinced they had come out to say hello.

Cheetah cubs take their first stepsCheetah cubs take their first stepsSWNS

The photographer commented:

I spend a lot of time in the park hunting for the best photos. I knew there were new cubs and wanted to see them for myself.

I’m very happy with how these turned out. I never knew I would get such a great expression. It looks like he is saying hello to the world. The cheetahs are very cute.

Advert

I’m sure he won’t forget that moment any time soon!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Cheetah, cheetah cubs, Cubs, Serengeti National Park, tanzania, wildlife

Credits

Big Cat Rescue

  1. Big Cat Rescue

    Cheetah Facts

 