Adorable ‘Miracle’ Rabbit Born With No Ears Looks ‘Just Like Mini Lion’

I’ve never seen anything like it before. She’s just beautiful. We called her Leo because she just looks like a wee mini lion. Once Leo was born I knew something wasn’t right, she didn’t look right. Then as she got older you could see that she’s been born with completely no ears.

I was really scared at the start at the start, but when I stared doing a bit more research I realised its so so rare to happen but it can happen. As far as I’ve researched there’s no spot on explanation really.