Adorable Moment Goose Farmer Goes Swimming With Goslings On His Back

When a gaggle of goslings were scared to swim for the first time, a goose farmer in China stepped in.

Learning to swim is a huge childhood experience for most people. With the handy assistance of arm floaties – which is definitely the technical term – you learn to paddle through the water, equipping you with a skill for life.

Naturally, geese don’t have floaties. In their youth, they simply need to venture out into the unknown and practice as they go. Fortunately for these young goslings, they had a human helper.

On May 20, goose farmer Aini taught his goslings and ducklings how to swim for the first time while letting them climb on his back. The 28-year-old, from the city of Tumxuk in north-western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, took a dip in the lake, inspiring the birds to follow him in.

Aini explained to local media that it was the first time the goslings and ducklings had been swimming. ‘They were scared, so they naturally wanted to climb onto my back,’ he said.

In the video posted to his TikTok, the mother goose can be seen swimming nearby, watching intently as the small birds start swimming off of Aini’s back. As he paddles around the shallows of the water, some still climb onto his back for safety.

The clip quickly went viral soon after it was posted, attracting more than five million views. Aini regularly shares videos on his TikTok account, with his birds following him around as he tends to the farm. Currently, he has more than 34,000 followers.