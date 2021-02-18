Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Douyin/fufu20180416

Security camera footage caught the adorable moment a dramatic pet cat was crying after his owner left him home alone.

Fu Fu, a British Shorthair cat from the eastern Chinese city of Xuzhou, was left behind by his owner Ms. Meng, who had headed off to celebrate the Lunar New Year at her parents’ house.

Fu Fu’s owner had opted not to bring him along as he is a shy cat, and thought he would be happier left alone at home. However, when Ms. Meng called him via a monitor, footage showed the feline’s eyes well up with tears.

The video has since racked up more than eight million ‘likes’ on social media, with newly famous Fu Fu now well known as the ‘left-behind cat’.

Ms. Meng told the MailOnline that Fu Fu is a clingy cat who often cries when he is feeling anxious or hungry.

Ms. Meng explained Fu Fu loves spending time with her, but she had been afraid that he wouldn’t be able to get used to her parents’ house if she’d brought him along for the celebrations.

To ensure Fu Fu was well fed during her absence, Ms. Meng left enough food and water for him before setting off and made sure to keep a close eye on him through surveillance footage. However, she quickly realised that he missed her terribly.

In the footage, Ms. Meng can be heard telling Fu Fu, ‘I will come back in a few days,’ asking him, ‘Do you miss me?’ His reaction clearly says it all.

While listening intently to his owner’s voice, Fu Fu could be seen looking around to glance at the door before turning back and touching the camera with his paw. His enormous eyes were wet with tears, and appeared to be filled with emotion.

Ms. Meng said how, after watching the footage, she decided to cut her trip short:

I felt heartbroken when I saw this. I had planned to stay at my parents’ home for a week, but we all returned to Xuzhou early.

Fu Fu’s new fans have since been greatly relieved to see him a happier mood in a sweet follow-up clip, which shows the cat rushing joyfully towards Ms. Meng upon her return.

