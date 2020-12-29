unilad
Adorable Puppy Helps Owner Mind Their Food Stall At Busy Street Market

by : Julia Banim on : 29 Dec 2020 17:39
OURAN66666666666/Douyin

An extraordinarily cute puppy has lent a paw to his hardworking owner, minding their food stall at a busy street market in China.

Adorable footage taken in Hebei Province earlier this month shows the seven-month-old pooch guarding the stall while his human nipped out to run errands, clearly mature beyond his young age.

The well-behaved pup – named Da Huang or ‘Big Yellow’ – could be seen sitting in front of an array of tempting red dates and walnuts, displaying a warm, friendly – and very fluffy – approach to customer service.

You can watch the very good boy hard at work below:

An absolute natural, and not at all pushy with his wares, the pleasant natured dog appeared perfectly relaxed while chained to a red tuk-tuk, quite happy to let customers browse and admire his produce in his master’s absence.

The 17-second video of Da Huang – which has since gone viral – was reportedly taken by a man named Mr Wang, who had been visiting the market in Shijiazhuang city on December 17, MailOnline reports.

Mr Wang said that his attention had been drawn to the sweet dog as soon as he entered the market:

His owner had some errands to run and had left the dog behind to mind the stall.

According to Mr Wang, the dog had appeared ‘active yet gentle’, and he took such a liking to him that he headed back to the market a week later to pay him a visit, bringing him a much deserved chicken leg treat.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, China, puppy

