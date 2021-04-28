Adorable Puppy Traded For Pair Of Trainers Celebrates First Birthday

connormcbride34/Twitter

A puppy is celebrating her first birthday after she was traded in for a new pair of trainers.

Connor McBride, the seller of the trainers, went viral on social media last year after sharing a screengrab of a conversation he had with a potential buyer who was interested in the shoes.

Connor was attempting to sell the pair of sneakers for $300 when someone messaged him asking if he’d be willing to trade them for a female German Shepherd puppy.

While most people would think the guy was either joking or lying about trading him for a dog, Connor went to meet the guy to discover his offer was genuine and decided to take him up on it.

Next to the screengrab of their conversation, Connor shared a picture of himself and the puppy and its original owner holding his new trainers. He captioned the post, ‘I think I won this trade’ – and I think we can all agree.

The post has since accumulated a staggering 88,000 retweets and almost 618,000 likes on Twitter.

While the pup, who’s since gone on to be named Flint, wasn’t kept by Connor, she did go on to find her forever home with someone called Drew and is now celebrating her first birthday. She’s even got her very own Instagram page.

Announcing the news that she’d be getting a new owner, Connor wrote on her page last year:

What up guys, it’s Flint. […] I am proud to announce that I’m taking my talents to @drewarguelles, who will be my new owner. Shoutout to @connormcbride34 for making this all happen. I am so stoked to share my journey with all of you. Let’s ride

A year on, a new photo of the adorable dog was shared earlier today, April 28, where Flint can be seen looking much bigger than this time last year.

Her owner wrote alongside the picture, ‘Who knew what a pair of shoes could do to your life. blessed to turn 1 years old today. happy bday to me and me only.’

The German Shepherd has since received several messages wishing her a happy birthday.

