Alabama Shelter Dog Wants To Hold Hands With Anyone Passing By
This adorable dog in a shelter in Alabama always wants to hold hands with people as they pass by, and it hits you straight in the feels.
Speck the dog simply loves human interaction, and pops his tiny paws out for people to hold whenever they walk past his kennel.
The two-year-old pup has been a resident at the Bullock County Humane Society since autumn 2018, but you’ll be pleased to know he’ll soon be going to his new forever home in New York.
Check out the affectionate dog here:
Director of the society Desiray Wilder spoke about Speck’s quirky (and heart melting) way of saying hello to people.
She told UNILAD:
Speck is what you would expect of a puppy, however he wants to be best friends with his human.
He had my heart on day one of interacting with him. My family honestly could not understand how or why such an amazing dog had been forgotten and overlooked in the shelter. The moment he reached his paw out to myself, then my husband, and my daughters I knew I needed to show the world this beautiful boy.
Sharing the clip on Facebook, Speck soon went viral with the video going on to generate over 149,000 views.
Following the popularity of the video, Desiray was inundated with messages enquiring about the lovely dog, while those who saw the video but couldn’t adopt Speck themselves sent donations to the shelter instead.
Desiray added:
Once Speck’s video went viral I was overloaded with friend requests and messages on my social media wanting to adopt Speck. A few people that knew they could not adopt sent gifts to the shelter such as dog food, collars, and even a water hose. Without people willing to help our shelter we could not care for our fur babies.
I was able to find the perfect home for Speck in upstate New York with his new human dad Mike on a 26-acre farm.
While Desiray couldn’t get Speck from Alabama to New York herself, a rescue group called Allie’s Hope for Paws stepped in and offered to take him to his new home.
Speck is in a lovely foster home until all the arrangements are made, and in the meantime his new owner Mike is ready and waiting for his new four-legged friend to arrive.
