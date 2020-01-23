Albino Elephant Has ‘Joker Scar’ After Being Caught In Snare

She looked so innocent, fragile and pure, and yet so brave – a unique beauty who had been sadly mutilated by the hands of man.

We knew we had to help her and protect her and give her a place of safety that she never has to endure such trauma again.

Khanyisa is an exceptionally strong and brave little elephant. She is incredibly resilient and has what seems to be an uncrushable spirit.

Her sweet, fragile and thoughtful personality shines through her toughness, despite everything that she has endured at such a young age.