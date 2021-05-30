Alligator From Louisiana Washes Up On Texas Beach More Than 400 Miles Away
An alligator from Louisiana has washed up on a Texas beach, more than 400 miles away.
The reptile was spotted by members of the National Park Service’s (NPS) turtle patrol on Monday, May 24, lying on Malaquite Beach on the Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi.
The patrollers had reportedly been out searching for sea turtles when they clocked the toothy visitor, which is believed to have floated over from Louisiana across the Gulf of Mexico.
Padre Island National Seashore public information officer, Kelly Taylor, told CNN:
We are kind of speculating that perhaps it was washed out during one of the flooding events in Louisiana.
It had a significant amount of algae on it’s back that leads us to speculate that it was floating in the Gulf for a while.
According to the most recent update on the official Padre Island National Seashore Facebook page, the alligator is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Texas Sealife Center, having been found to be ‘dehydrated, underweight and in critical condition’.
In the past few days, his status has reportedly been has been upgraded to good, and he will now stay at the Texas Sealife Center until he is healthy enough for release. When this time comes, Texas Sealife Center will work alongside park officials to figure out the best place to release him.
Over the past few days, it’s also been determined that the alligator was released six weeks ago as part of a research project in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. It’s suspected that recent heavy rainfall could have contributed to the alligator finding itself so far away from home.
