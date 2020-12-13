unilad
Alligator Rumoured To Be Hitler’s Personal Pet To Be Put On Display In Russia

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Dec 2020 18:07
Hitler alligatorHitler alligatorPA Images/darwinmuseum/Facebook

The stuffed corpse of an alligator rumoured to have been the personal pet of Adolf Hitler will now be put on display in a Russian museum.

Prior to his death at the grand old age of 84, Saturn had been a popular resident in Moscow Zoo, where he had lived since 1946.

Saturn was stuffed after his death earlier in May this year, and will now be displayed at the Darwin Museum in Moscow as part of the museum’s North America Fauna exhibit.

SaturnSaturndarwinmuseum/Facebook

Saturn was reportedly born as a wild animal in Mississippi back in 1936 and was gifted to the Berlin Zoo during the first year of his life. It’s believed he went on to become part of Hitler’s personal collection of animals.

In the aftermath of World War II, Saturn was discovered by British soldiers in Berlin and gifted to the Russians.

According to local legend, Saturn spent years living undetected in sewers, dark corners and basements for three years following the fall of Berlin.

As per the Daily Star, Saturn was reported to have had ‘tears in his eyes’ while witnessing the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, with tanks shooting at the nearby Russian parliament building reminding him of the bombing of Berlin.

SaturnSaturndarwinmuseum/Facebook

Darwin Museum official, Dmitry Miloserdov, told the Daily Star:

The installation of Saturn in the permanent exhibition is the culmination of six months of work by our taxidermists.

No reptile of the museum has such a rich biography. Moscow Zoo entrusted us with perpetuating the memory of the alligator Saturn.

He was, without exaggeration, a legend of the zoo and had seen a lot in his lifetime.

As per the Darwin Museum Facebook page, visitors will be able to see the ‘legendary alligator’ from January 16 onwards, unless the coronavirus impacts this timescale.

