Amazing Footage Reveals Just How Terrifying Octopuses Can Be

@southcarolinaaquarium/TikTok

If you needed any more proof as to how terrifying octopuses can be, then this footage should just about do it for you.

I was once on holiday in Mallorca, swimming from a boat to the shore to pick up an ice cream, when my friend warned me not to look down. Of course, I immediately looked straight down. And what did I see swarming underneath me? A whole consortium of octopuses and their gangly tentacles, reaching out of the depths, slithering up towards me.

Advert 10

Now, footage has emerged proving I was right to be scared, as a TikTok video from South Carolina Aquarium has revealed just how sneaky the underwater creatures can truly be.

Alamy

Eight tentacles, suckers, and slimy to the touch? Poor octopuses don’t really have much going for them do they?

But if, for a single second, you thought about pitying them, then think again, as this video – which was the aquarium’s ‘highest viewed video’ of 2021 – shows just how scheming and sly the cephalopods can be.

Advert 10



The post has since hundreds of comments, with users taking to the video in horrified fascination. One said: ‘How did he even know that there was something in the bowl?’

Another wrote:

Some scientist believe they come from another planet and came here on a meteor…..

Advert 10

A third commented: ‘Do this again but use a little boat.’

I think I’ll stick to interacting with octopuses on the basis of just eating them deep fried and dipped in aioli, thanks.