Amazing Moment Baby Whale Swims Towards Kayakers And Gets Tickled Like A Puppy

A baby grey whale came swimming up to a group of kayakers and got so close they were able to gently stroke it.

In the video, you see a lucky individual reach out and pet the friendly whale who made its way over to say hello to everyone.

Fortunately the heartwarming moment between the person and the whale was caught on camera by Sofia Isaac who shared it for the world to see.

The amazing moment took place at a whale breeding ground in Ojo de Liebre, Baja, California, USA.

Speaking about it, Sofia, from Guadalajara, Mexico, said:

The video shows a baby grey whale being curious with the mother whale was behind the baby at all times protecting him. This is my meaning of happiness and enjoying the present.

Sofia also confirmed that you are allowed to touch the whales at the nursery it happened at.

Unlike many other whale species, gray whales are actually of ‘least concern’ in terms of their numbers.

National Geographic explained how the large mammals were once the a target of extensive hunting and were in serious danger of extinction.

However, since they became protected by international law, their numbers have increased and they were officially taken of the United States’ endangered species list in 1994.

Apparently the 40 tonne mammals travel 12,430 miles round-trip from their summer home in Alaskan waters to the warmer waters off the Mexican coast.

Who’d have thought gray whales have a summer home, ey?