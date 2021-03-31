Amazon ‘River Monster’ Found 4,030km Away Off Florida Coast

Pics: Fox 13/Smithsonian's National Zoo And Conservation Biology Institute

The body of a so-called Amazon ‘river monster’ has been found 4,030km away from its natural habitat, washed ashore in Cape Coral’s Jaycee Park, off the west coast of Florida.

Earlier this month, an arapaima fish was found washed up on the banks of Caloosahatchee River, a river that runs from Lake Okeechobee west up to the Gulf of Mexico, many miles away from the Amazon Rainforest.

Having previously been featured on the popular wildlife documentary series River Monsters, the arapaima is known to be one of the largest predatory fish on Earth, and is not the sort of creature you’d want to encounter while out for a paddle.

Check out the river monster here:

With formidable, armour-like scales, an arapaima can grow up to lengths of 10ft, weighing up to 440llbs. Their prey includes small mammals, lizards and birds as well as other fish, and they are capable of jumping from the water while on the hunt for food.

So far, just one arapaima has been found in Florida, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Although fish and wildlife services are concerned about the fish, which poses a threat to native wildlife, it could just be that someone had one in their home tank and illegally released it.

It could also be the case that the frightening looking creature – which is said to have ‘teeth on its tongue’ – died while in captivity, with its body then dumped into the river.