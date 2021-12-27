Amber Heard Names New Dog After Politician She Feuded With Over Quarantine
Amber Heard has welcomed a new member to her family, reminding us at this time of year that dogs are for life and not just for Christmas.
The Aquaman star has called back to an incident in 2015 when she was charged with illegally bringing her dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia when visiting her now ex-husband Johnny Depp who was Down Under filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
The decision to bring the pups with her fell foul of the Australian agriculture minister, who said the dogs should ‘bugger off’.
Presenting her four-legged friend to social media on Twitter, Heard wrote: ‘Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!’
At the time, the Hollywood couple were given days to remove Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo from the country or face their dogs being put down.
A war of words broke out between Joyce, who is now the deputy prime minister of Australia and the Hollywood pair, with Depp labelling Joyce some kind of ‘sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia’, Sky News reports.
Barnaby Joyce, agriculture minister (not dog), had said:
Just because he’s Johnny Depp does not mean he’s exempt from Australian law.
There is a process if you want to bring animals – you get the permits, they go into quarantine and then you can have them.
It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.
Fans have been responding to Heard on Twitter to show their support on her naming decision.
Heard was fined AU$1,000 (£541) after pleading guilty to providing a false immigration document that failed to declare her dogs.
She later won custody of Pistol and Boo, as well as a horse named Arrow, a 2015 Range Rover and a 1968 Ford Mustang in a £5.7 million (AU$10.5m) settlement when she divorced from Depp in 2017.
