Americans Warned To Stop Eating Cicadas

PA Images

While you’d think there are other options on the menu, Americans are being warned to stop eating cicadas.

The insects are said to be a protein-filled snack, but officials have warned that those who have a shellfish allergy probably shouldn’t be eating them.

Advert 10

There are more than 3,000 different species of cicada, an insect that’s known to disappear for years on end to later reappear in masses.

One species to have done this recently is the Brood X cicada, which has resurfaced in the US after almost two decades underground.

PA

They were first spotted last month on the east coast. According to the National Parks Service, the insects are located around Pennsylvania, northern Virginia, Indiana and eastern Tennessee, CNN reports.

Advert 10

In the wake of their re-emergence, people have been sharing recipes that include the rare insect, but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has since issued a warning to those with shellfish allergies, advising them to stay clear of the bugs.

The official body tweeted yesterday, June 2, ‘Yep! We have to say it! Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.’

Meanwhile, David Stukus, from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, said there was no proven connection between shrimp, lobsters and cicadas, but stated that the FDA’s warning was likely to have been given out of precaution.

Advert 10

He told The Washington Post, ‘There’s no good clinical research evaluating the risk of ingesting cicadas for people with shellfish allergies, so we are extrapolating.’

Despite his reservations, Stukus noted that a certain type of protein, known as tropomyosin, is what triggers an allergic reaction for those with shellfish allergies, and that some insects also have this allergy-triggering protein in them.

Further evidence from a report by the UN Food & Agriculture report also stated that people who are allergic to shellfish may be ‘vulnerable to developing allergic reactions to edible insects, due to allergen cross-reactivity’.

While the bugs could prove harmful to those with shellfish allergies, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has told pet-owners to not be too concerned if their dog or cat ingests some of the rare bugs.

Advert 10

If pets eat the insects, it ‘may temporarily cause an upset stomach or vomiting’ as cicadas’ exoskeletons can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large numbers, CNN reports, but, in general, there’s not too much concern surrounding pets eating cicadas.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images