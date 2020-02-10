Ana, The Cat With One Eye, Is Looking For A Forever Home

It is such a shame when people take animals at face value when searching for a new pet, rather than looking beyond their appearance to find unique quirks and personalities.

As well as her distinctive face, Ana is a black cat and too many people still have misconceptions and superstitions about that particular colour. We think she’s beautiful just the way she is, because the things that make an animal different are what makes them special.

Rescue animals may not be perfect, but they’re certainly worth it.