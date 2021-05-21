Angelina Jolie Didn’t Shower For Three Days For Skin-Crawling World Bee Day Pic
Angelina Jolie has revealed that she didn’t shower for three days in preparation for her World Bee Day photoshoot.
Speaking with National Geographic, in which the pictures were published, the actor and humanitarian explained that she was advised against showering in the run-up to the environmentally-focused shoot.
According to Jolie, having too many scents – such as shampoo and soap – would have been confusing for the tiny, fuzzy participants.
The 45-year-old First They Killed My Father star explained:
It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone. We couldn’t shower for three days before. Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are’.
[They] don’t want [bees] to confuse you for a flower, I suppose.
Jolie also revealed that she ‘put a few things up’ her nose and ears to stop bees from climbing in, although she wasn’t able to stop one cheeky bee from climbing up under her dress:
It was like one of those old comedies. I kept feeling it on my knee, on my leg, and then I thought, ‘Oh, this is the worst place to get stung. It’s getting really close’.
It stayed there the entire time we were doing the shoot. And then when I got all the other bees off, I lifted the skirt and she went away.
A long-time environmentalist, Jolie was recently named as ‘Godmother’ for Women for Bees, a five-year joint initiative launched by UNESCO and French beauty company Guerlain.
As reported by National Geographic, Guerlain has already contributed $2 million for the training and support of 50 women beekeepers in 25 UNESCO-designated biosphere reserves worldwide.
It’s expected that these beekeeper-entrepreneurs will build 2,500 native beehives by the year 2025, ultimately safeguarding 125 million bees.
Jolie said:
What’s exciting to me is that instead of stepping forward and saying, ‘We are losing the bees, we have certain species that have gone extinct, are going extinct,’ we’re coming forward to say, ‘Yes, this is how you have to protect.’
You have to be more conscious of chemicals and deforestation. But also, here are things different people can do. You don’t even have to have land, but you can consider being a part of the solution. What’s exciting is that we’re coming at this with solutions [and] empowering women in their livelihoods.
Training will be given to women from Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, France, Russia, Rwanda and Slovenia this year, with training set to be rolled out in various other countries next year.
