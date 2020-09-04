Anger As Stray Dog Painted To Look Like Tiger @animalmalaysia/Newsflash

Images have emerged online of a stray dog wandering the streets, painted to look like a tiger.

The cruel photos show the unnamed dog painted bright orange with black stripes, roaming the streets with no collar.

After passersby discovered the poor pooch, with the images being shared on social media, a Malaysian animal rights group has appealed for information from anyone who knows anything about who could be responsible.

Tiger Dog 2 @animalmalaysia/Newsflash

The Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia – Malaysia Animal Association shared the images on their Facebook page after the painted, lone dog was spotted wandering the streets.

While there’s still be no leads on who painted the stray, the animal rights group has called on members of the public to come forward with any details which could possibly lead to the culprit’s arrest.

An spokesperson for the association wrote on Facebook:

Help Animal Malaysia identify the location and who this animal belongs to. Mystery gift awaits the complete information if it’s in this country.

Tiger Dog 3 @animalmalaysia/Newsflash

While the association pushes in its efforts to find whoever painted the dog, it’s currently unclear if local law enforcement is also trying to track down the culprit. There’s no further information on the reward the association is willing to give out.

One Facebook user commented below the association’s post: ‘The dog’s face is sad, such a shame.’

Another user angrily commented: ‘The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you.’