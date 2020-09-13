Angry Swan Teaches Woman How To Properly Wear A Face Mask

angry swan makes woman wear face mask 1 anthonysarti11/Twitter

In recent months, face masks have become a vital part of our way of life in a bid to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

For the most part, we’ve adapted well, with the majority of us realising wearing a small piece of cloth over our faces is a small price to pay to help protect other people. Other people, well, we won’t get into that just now…

Yet even when we try our best, mistakes can sometimes be made, with some people not realising that you should never pull your mask down around your chin or neck – not even for a second – a lesson that a swan decided to teach one woman the hard way recently.

Check out the video below:

In a video shared on Twitter earlier this week, the woman in question can be seen crouching down next to a swan in a park in France. Rather than wearing her mask so that it covers her nose and mouth, she notably has it pulled down around her neck.

Although the unnamed woman looks incredibly happy to be in the swan’s company, the bird is clearly less impressed by her presence and suddenly snaps at her from across the tiny stream that separates them.

The swan did make contact with the woman, but luckily only via her face mask, which the bird somehow managed to snatch from her chin and ping it back into place. The woman then fell backwards in shock as she burst out laughing.

swan grabs face mask anthonysarti11/Twitter

The short clip, which is captioned in French: ‘You’ve been told: wear your mask!’ has been viewed more than 25 million times since being posted on Twitter on Thursday, September 10.

The video attracted thousands of comments from people joking that the swan had had enough of people not following the rules, with one person writing: ‘Even nature has had enough.’

Another person quipped, ‘Things I want to do when I see people like that walking close to me,’ while another wrote: ‘Grave desire to do the same to people in college who keep it under their noses.’

swan puts face mask on person anthonysarti11/Twitter

And while we joke about such things, the video was posted on Thursday, when France recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases overnight – the country’s highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

It’s therefore clear we all need to do our part by listening to public health experts and wearing our face masks in the correct way to help slow the spread of the virus – and if it takes an angry swan to remind us to do that, so be it.