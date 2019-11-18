Animal Shelter Offering Volunteers Dream Job Snuggling Scared Puppies

ABC

I don’t think I’m alone in admitting I’d much rather be at home cuddling my dog than sat at my desk working.

But, unfortunately, for the majority of us animal lovers, cuddling our four-legged friends doesn’t pay the bills, because the perfect job doesn’t exi…

Let me stop you right there, because one animal shelter in Florida is offering volunteers a dream job of being its expert dog cuddlers. Okay maybe it won’t pay the bills, but you’d forget about them in an instant.

Watch the experts in action below:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is advertising people to come and cuddle its frightened pooches during their time of need.

Most of the animals in the shelter are either being spayed or neutered during their time there, so shelter staff are appealing for volunteers to help offer some TLC before and after the procedures.

Anyone of any age can volunteer, but according to the shelter’s website, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay also encourages those who apply to their programme to commit to at least six months of volunteer work.

In addition to cuddling duties, volunteers will also assist veterinarians and clean up the shelter.

According to shelter staff, the number of volunteers massively varies due to issues like students returning to school and having more spare time to give in the summer months. However, earlier this year the shelter put out a call for more volunteers as numbers were at an all-time low.

Back in January, the charity’s Liz McCoy told ABC:

It makes me emotional just thinking about it. Nothing happy brings animals through our doors. So, when volunteers come in to make things better, it’s just a moving thing to be a part of.

ABC

Jeff Honig, a volunteer at the shelter, added:

It’s very soothing for me, it’s very soothing for them. It’s just a great experience.

As well its doggy companions, the Tampa Bay Humane Society is also taking applications for a cat companion, who can spend time with the cats and help them socialise, as well as providing information about them to potential adopters.

Other positions currently up for grabs include; dog play group assistant, foster parent, kennel assistant, animeals driver, surgery assistant and exam assistant.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to become a professional pooch cuddler, or are interested in any of the other roles, head to the Tampa Bay Humane Society official website for more information.

