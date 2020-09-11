Ape Tries Popsicle For The First Time, Has His Life Changed Forever

Ape Tries Popsicle For The First Time, Has Its Life Changed Forever @maxstrong/Instagram

An adorable video of a chimpanzee trying a popsicle for the first time is doing the rounds on social media, and it’s guaranteed to be the most wholesome thing you see today.

The clip, which was taken back in 2018, shows Limbani the chimpanzee suckling on a nice, cool, all-natural strawberry popsicle at his home at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami.

It was shared to Instagram by wildlife enthusiast Max Strong, who wrote, ‘Judging by the look on his face it’s safe to say that @limbanizwf was a BIG fan of his all-natural strawberry popsicle. Can’t blame him though, it was a pretty good one.’

Check out his orange-peeling skills here:

Limbani is no stranger to his own little bit of internet fame, though. The handsome chimpanzee has even got his own Instagram account – with a blue tick and everything – that boasts an impressive 696,000 followers.

The primate has thousands of fans who can’t get enough of watching him grow into a big, strapping fella. Of course, there’s also a whole load of deliciously adorable clips of Limbani chomping away at snacks, sucking from water bottles like a human, and expertly unwrapping oranges better than I ever could.

Check it out Lambani discovering the joy of ice lollies here:

Limabani’s home, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation, is ‘an organisation dedicated to educating the public about rare and endangered animal species in captivity and in the wild’. If you want to help it take care of all these wonderful animals, you can help by buying a gift or two from its Amazon wishlist.