April The Giraffe, Whose Pregnancy Captivated The World, Dies Aged 20

It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the Giraffe. Euthanasia was carried out at April’s home in Harpursville this morning, due to her worsening arthritis, in accordance with the recommendations of her veterinary team.

We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century.

[…] While her hoofprints in her yard will erode in time, the imprint she has made on the hearts of people around the world will never fade.