April The Giraffe, Whose Pregnancy Captivated The World, Dies Aged 20
April the Giraffe has sadly died at the age of 20.
April became an internet sensation four years ago after millions of people across the globe tuned in online to watch her give birth at New York‘s Animal Adventure Park.
Tragically, the 20-year-old animal had to be euthanised after suffering from worsening arthritis – a condition which can be amplified in large animals like giraffes.
Animal Adventure Park announced the news of her passing yesterday, April 2, and said that ‘[their] hearts are hurting’.
The statement given on the park’s Facebook read:
It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the Giraffe. Euthanasia was carried out at April’s home in Harpursville this morning, due to her worsening arthritis, in accordance with the recommendations of her veterinary team.
We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century.
[…] While her hoofprints in her yard will erode in time, the imprint she has made on the hearts of people around the world will never fade.
The statement detailed that April had been suffering with arthritis for over a year and that their decision to have her put down was from the park’s vets.
Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, also issued a statement. He said, ‘April the Giraffe brought joy to the millions who have watched her via the park’s Giraffe Cam, and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who have made the trip to her home in Harpursville, New York.’
‘To her keepers and our team here at the park, she is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting,’ Patch continued.
April will be cremated and her ashes will later be scattered across the park which she called home for many years.
RIP, April.
CreditsAnimal Adventure Park/Facebook
Animal Adventure Park/Facebook