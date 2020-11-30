Aquarium Screens Christmas Films For Its Penguins To Prepare Them For Visitors Returning PA Images

Ahead of the London Aquarium’s re-opening, penguins are being shown Christmas films to prepare them for visitors.

Tomorrow is December 1. For many, it’s the start of the festive season; time to dig out the yearly playlist, buy mince pies, get stressed about shopping and, of course, indulge in hours of Christmas movies.

Some have been treating themselves to Christmas movies and tunes a little early this year. Considering the strain of 2020, it’s definitely okay to do so. However, penguins in London have been watching films for a different reason.

Penguins watching Christmas movies PA Images

In order to prepare them for regular humans again, having been closed since November 5, London Aquarium’s gentoo penguins caught a screening of Elf as part of the Sea Life centre’s ‘enrichment processes’.

As per Metro, aquarist Leah Pettitt said there’s been challenges in keeping all the penguins engaged throughout the year, especially amid sporadic visitor numbers due to the pandemic.

She explained: ‘We’ve had to get creative. It’s great to see how much our gentoo penguins are enjoying the Christmas movies we’ve put on for them. We know that they watch and listen to our visitors just as much as the visitors enjoy watching the penguins.’

Penguins watching Christmas movies PA Images

While photos show the penguins enjoying Will Ferrell’s beloved festive flick, we don’t know which other films they’re watching this week. One has to assume Happy Feet is on the cards.

Petttit added: ‘Whilst they are enjoying these festive films, they’re still, just like us, very much looking forward to our real-life guests returning this week.’

