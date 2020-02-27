Argentinian Guy Doing Chores Carefully Sweeps Around His Very Lazy Dog @LuchoBugallo/Twitter

We love our pets, even if they’re super lazy, and this gorgeous golden retriever really lives up to her name.

Lazy the dog (yes, that’s genuinely her name) loves to laze around. I mean, don’t we all? But Lazy is that lazy she makes her owner sweep around her instead of moving for him.

In a tweet shared by patient and loving owner Lucho Bugallo, he captions the video: ‘When it’s nap time, it’s nap time’. And I can completely relate.

The heartwarming video, which was shared last Monday, February 17, shows Lazy lying out on the pavement as Lucho sweeps up leaves. Instead of getting Lazy to move out of the way, Lucho simply lifts her legs up to brush underneath them, and gently places them back down again.

Check it out:

Speaking to TIME, Lucho, from Argentina, said:

At home we say ‘carpet,’ because she is lying on the floor all day. If you are going to move some place, Lazy first lies down in that place. If you’re going to sweep the floor of the house, Lazy just lies down where you have to clean.

The adorable video has been liked over 11,000 times and I’m sure many other dog owners can relate to Lazy’s, well, laziness.

Guy Doing Chores Carefully Sweeps Around His Very Lazy Dog @LuchoBuggallo/Twitter

One person responded to the video saying:

This is called LOVE AND RESPECT for animals … STANDING APPLAUSE.

Another person tweeted:

This is true empathy …. Do what you have to do, without disturbing others; put yourself in his place. Bravo, good example.

Round of applause for Lucho for being absolute dog dad goals.