Astonishing Footage Shows Gazelles Chased By A Cheetah Across Road

Incredible footage has emerged showing a cheetah chasing a group of gazelles across a road.

Those who’ve seen the video, which has been uploaded Reddit, have been left utterly mesmerised by the grace and speed of the gazelles.

The animals can be seen leaping across the road at astonishing heights, almost appearing to fly through the air as they flee from the pursuing predator. They manage to dash between cars with ease, with some appearing to cross the road in just one powerful jump.

One impressed commenter wrote:

Someone needs to sit those Gazelles down and explain gravity to them.

Another said:

It looks like someone off screen is throwing them really hard haha.

Many nature lovers on the thread noted that the gazelles appeared to be ‘stotting, or pronking’, a behaviour where gazelles spring up into the air as if in flight, lifting each of their four feet off the ground at the exact same time.

There is strong evidence to suggest that gazelles exhibit this particular behaviour as a means of exhibiting just how hard they would be to catch, quite literally showing off their agility to any hungry predators trying to take them on.

English evolutionary biologist John Maynard Smith concluded in his work The Logic of Animal Conflict that ‘the natural explanation is that stotting is an index of condition and of escape capability’, displayed while attempting to outrun predators.