Athletic Cat Makes It All The Way To The Top Of Rock Climbing Wall Bouldering Gym Boukbaka/Facebook

Cats are known for chasing birds, landing on their feet, and climbing, but Lalah takes the latter to the extreme.

This cat was once a stray kitten until she was saved from the busy roads of Okinawa, Japan, and taken in by the owners of local rock climbing company Boulbaka 2.

From a young age, the curious feline got to see visitors at the centre make their way up the artificial mountain side, so naturally Lalah became intrigued by the idea.

‘I decided to shelter her in the gym,’ Mitsuru Goan, the owner of the gym, told The Dodo. ‘Since then, she has been a manager of our facility, saying ‘Meow!’ to visitors every day.’

It wasn’t long before staff began to notice her interest in the climbing wall, but initially put it down to regular cat behaviour. However, once she began trying to climb it, it was clear the adopted kitty had found a new hobby.

Goan noticed Lalah’s penchant for rock climbing and simply let her have a go. ‘She got the confidence to try,’ Goan revealed. ‘Then she started to touch those holds on the wall for bouldering — trying to go higher.’

Before long she was getting further and further, as customers watched from below to cheer her on. As more people continued to climb, the more Lalah watched and began copying their movements, eventually figuring out how to get all the way to the top.

Despite her achievement, it seems she lost interest when they moved around the foot placings, as the gym often does, and simply stopped using her familiar wall.

Nowadays, the gym’s owner says she prefers the normal daily activities of a cat, such as resting and vying for human attention, but also causing a spot of mischief: ‘She loves to slip in visitors’ bags and sleep there,’ said Goan. ‘You need to pay attention not to bring her home with you.’

Some many say Lalah was, ahem, the purrfect climber.