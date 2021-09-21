Australia Lost One-Third Of Its Koalas In Last Three Years

I just think action is now imperative. I know that it can just sound like this endless story of dearth and destruction, but these figures are right. They’re probably worse.

What we’re concerned about is places like western New South Wales where the drought over the last ten years has just had this cumulative effect – river systems completely dry for years, river red gums, which are the lifeblood of koalas, dead.

I think everyone gets it, we’ve got to change. But if those bulldozers keep working, then I really fear for the koalas.