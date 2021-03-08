unilad
Australia Teenager Finds Venomous Red-Bellied Black Snake Hiding Inside Her Inhaler

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Mar 2021 13:49
Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook/Wikimedia Commons

A teenage girl from Australia was in for a nasty shock after a venomous red-bellied black snake made a snug home for itself inside her inhaler.

The teenager, from Bli Bli on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, had apparently been bringing the washing in at the time of her unwelcome surprise. As she popped the clothes on her bedroom floor, she noticed a dark coloured snake wriggling its way out of the pile.

When snake catcher Heather, from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, arrived at the girl’s home, she found the a baby red-bellied black snake lurking inside an inhaler. This is of course a horrifying image for those with a mortal fear of reptiles, and even more so for those who use an inhaler.

Teenager Finds Venomous Red-Bellied Black Snake Hiding Inside Her InhalerSunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook

The snake catchers since shared a picture of the sneaky inhaler intruder, writing:

This is crazy and super lucky we were able to find the snake. It’s one of the most incredible places we have ever found a snake before and glad Heather was able to catch and relocate it safely.

The post has since been widely shared, and those in the comments section have been left feeling more than a little uncomfortable.

One person wrote, ‘how crazy is this they can hide anywhere,’ while another said, ‘Omg nothing is safe’.

Red-bellied black snakes are among the most frequently encountered snakes on Australia’s east coast, and are responsible for a number of bites each year. However, they are understood to be shy creatures and will usually only give a serious bite if they feel severely threatened.

