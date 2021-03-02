Australian State Bans Dolphin Shows With New Law Ending Breeding Of Captive Animals
New regulations in New South Wales (NSW) will put a stop to dolphin shows and end the breeding of dolphins, whales and porpoises for entertainment.
Minister Matt Kean introduced a regulation to the Biodiversity Conservation Act last week that bans dolphin breeding and the importation of dolphins to the state, meaning Sea World in Queensland is now the only dolphin park in Australia to continue breeding dolphins in captivity.
Emma Hurst, an MP for the Animal Justice Party in NSW, celebrated the move on Facebook, writing that dolphins in the state will no longer be ‘born into an industry with backyard pools, or be forced to do circus-style tricks’.
Hurst pointed out that a dolphin born today could live for up to 50 years, meaning they could still be in captivity in 2070.
She continued:
The writing is on the wall – these animals were not born to perform. They do not exist for our entertainment. They deserve a life worth living, and NSW has recognised this with these new regulations.
Queensland is now the only state in Australia still breeding dolphins for entertainment and it’s a global embarrassment.
Hurst went on to state that the Animal Justice Party will now focus on getting similar regulations passed in Queensland, with the goal of ending ‘the exploitation of dolphins for ‘entertainment’ for good’ in Australia.
The new regulations come after a show of support from campaigners and activists who signed and shared petitions to prevent the use of the animals for entertainment.
There is just one dolphin park remaining in New South Wales, which is currently home to Zippy, Bella and Jet, who were all born in captivity. In 2019, the park’s general manager, Terry Goodall, announced it would no longer breed dolphins and would instead focus on conservation.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Animals, Animal Cruelty, conservation, Dolphins, New South Wales, Now
CreditsEmma Hurst/Facebook
Emma Hurst/Facebook