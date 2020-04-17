Australian Woman Discovers Cutting Your Dog's Hair During Isolation Is Not That Easy hermioneolivia/Instagram

A woman has discovered the hard way that cutting your dog’s hair during isolation really isn’t as easy as it sounds.

With most groomers closed around the world, an adorable Pomeranian named Mash was subject to his owner’s hair cutting skills, and I’m sure he wishes she hadn’t bothered.

Hermione from Sydney, Australia, shared her efforts on Instagram on Monday, April 13, with a ‘before’ and ‘after’ picture of her pooch.

She captioned the pictures: ‘Take it from Mash and wait until the professionals are back’. And you can see from the ‘after’ picture that Mash is definitely not impressed with his new trim.

‘Mash usually has a professional groom every few weeks to keep him looking smart,’ Hermione told UNILAD. ‘He’s had various hairstyles throughout the years!’

However, nothing could quite prepare the little dog for the ‘do he would receive from his oh-so loving owner Hermione.

Several people commented on the hilarious photo, expressing their condolences for Mash’s former fur coat, as well as laughing at how funny it is.

One person said, ‘Oh no. No no no. This is a horror movie unfolding before my eyes!’, while another said it was ‘incredible’.

Another person even went as far as comparing poor Mash to the Easter bunny and, well, I can’t unsee it now. As bad as the hair cut is, though, you’ve got to admit he still looks super cute.

Hermione has just one piece of advice for any other dog owners who are thinking of giving their furry friend a little trim during lockdown.

She said:

Take it from Mash and wait! Please let it grow out because, as we’ve learnt, ‘au naturel’ is the only way to go during lockdown.

Hermione isn’t the only one messing up isolation haircuts – girlfriends across the country have been attempting to give their boyfriends a harmless trim, which has left many of them looking more Kim Jong-Un than Thomas Shelby.

From what’s been posted on social media, I bet these blokes wished they’d have waited and just rocked a 16-year-old Justin Bieber-esque bowlcut in the meantime.

Oh well – with the UK Government extending lockdown for at least another three weeks from yesterday, April 16, these lot won’t have to worry about seeing anyone anytime soon.

Every cloud has a silver lining.