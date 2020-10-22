Australians Warned Deadly Funnel-Web Spiders To Take Over Homes In Wet Winter

When found inside homes, Sydney funnel-webs prefer cool, damp places like the laundry, garage or in shoes left out on the ground.

It is best to ensure you are not leaving washing and clothing on the floor, if you leave your shoes outside – make sure you give them a tap on the ground before putting your foot in blindly as shoes can be the perfect little burrow for funnel-webs.

Pool filters should also be checked and cleaned regularly.