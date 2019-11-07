Average Cat Owner Takes 7 Photos Of Their Cats Every Day, Study Finds

Do it for the gram: according to a new study, the average cat owner takes seven photos of their cat every day.

While I may not have a cat, I do have a dog – and if you ever happen to take a glance at my Instagram, you’ll see plenty of a Springer Spaniel called Whisky.

It’s just too hard to resist. You see your cute little furball doing something completely innocuous and it’s like a primal instinct – you pull out your phone, and take one or 10 snaps.

Pixabay

The study, carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Fresh Step litter, looked at 1,000 cat owners and how they behave with their feline pals.

OnePoll found, as well as people taking plenty of photos, 41% of the cat owners were proud to have a framed picture of their pet in their home.

As part of the research, the average cat owner spends 1,016 hours with their cat every year, equating to just under three hours per day and 20 hours a week.

Pixabay

It’s fairly unsurprising then that 84% of respondents said they see their pet as a member of the family, with many saying they often buy their cats gifts.

Your pet is your best friend, they’re always there for you. The study proves this further: 60% of the cat owners polled said their cats are loyal and 59% said they like to snuggle up to them – despite the claim cats are less friendly.

Around three quarters of respondents said they talk to their cats and use them as a form of therapy, with 66% saying they would rather chill out with their pets than humans.

Pixabay

Fresh Step litter set up the poll for National Cat Day on October 29, with hopes that the results would show how much cats to offer to people looking for a pet.

Lauren May, associate director of Clorox Pet Products, said in a statement via People:

Millions of cats enter shelters each year yet less than half get adopted. We understand how rewarding it is to have cats in our lives which is why Fresh Step is on a mission to help every shelter cat find a forever home. Through shelter partnership programs, we have donated millions of dollars and more than six million scoops of litter to help shelter cats get adopted.

This just gave me the perfect excuse to share some fresh pictures of my dog.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]