Azealia Banks Leaves Fans Concerned After Digging Up And ‘Cooking’ Dead Cat

Azealia Banks has left fans concerned after she appeared to dig up and cook her deceased cat, Lucifer, a process she documented grimly via Instagram.

The 29-year-old rapper uploaded a series of photograph and videos of the grisly act, which showed her appearing to dig up the dead pet and cook it in a pan.

The video has since been deleted from her page, but not before it was seen by many horrified fans. A picture remains which appears to show the cat’s skull displayed in at vase amongst various other objects.

Azaelia captioned her post:

Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.

Many people have wondered whether this was some sort of dark prank, while others have expressed complete horror at what they believe they have seen.

One person commented:

Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat cooked it… I have no words, 2021 is not the year.

Another alarmed person asked:

Are you trying to enter Masterchef??? Cooking your cat in that way?

azealiabanks azealiabanks/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Banks has worried her fans in this manner. Back in 2016, she sparked controversy after admitting she had been sacrificing chickens for three years.

At the time, Banks shared a graphic video on Instagram which showed her cleaning out the cupboard where she had been slaughtering the birds, with blood spatters visible all over the walls.

