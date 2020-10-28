Baby Alpaca Runs Over And Hugs Its Mum In Adorable Video ViralHog

If you’re having a bad day, we’ve got just the video to cheer you up.

In this heartwarming video, a baby alpaca runs up to its mother to give it a massive hug – and if that doesn’t make you crack a smile, I’m not sure what will.

The adorable moment was captured by Sierra Santiag at The Alpaca Boutique in Medina, Ohio, US, earlier this month.

See it for yourself here:

As the video shows, a small girl stands in front of the mother alpaca and giggles nervously as it edges towards her. The baby alpaca then ambles over and jumps onto its hind legs, putting its front legs on its mother and giving her a hug.

Sierra shared the clip on TikTok and it’s since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Along with the video, Sierra wrote, ‘My daughter and myself at the alpaca farm boutique in Medina, Ohio, the beginning of October. We were just feeding the animals and the baby came running towards it’s mother. The end results were us saying awww at the end.’

While these alpacas in Ohio cuddle each other, one Alpaca in the UK caused chaos after it stormed a football pitch mid-game.

The incident happened last month in Yorkshire, and it’s safe to say it wasn’t your usual pitch invader.

Halting the game for 15 minutes, the farmer who owned the alpaca eventually managed to coax the furry friend back to the field where it belonged.